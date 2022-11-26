K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'

K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."

Seven-member group VERIVERY emerged on the K-pop scene in early 2019. Following the end of their U.S. and Latin American tour last month, they released their new single album Liminality – EP.LOVE and its title track, "Tap Tap." Liminality broke their best sales record in days, with Hanteo Chart reporting that the EP sold 146,065 copies in the first week of its release (Nov. 14 to 20), setting a new personal record for the boy band. "Tap Tap" also earned the group the No. 1 position on Korea's music competition program Show Champion for the first time ever.



"It took us 1,415 days to reach where we are at right now," the group said in a joint statement to Billboard immediately following the win. "Looking back on that journey, it may seem like we've come full circle, but we think that viewing the win as a new start is much more important. We want to thank all the fans who have constantly pushed us to stride forward and do better through their love and support, and taking that into account we think it's more fitting to view it as a fresh start so that we can begin paying back all those who have cheered us on by working even harder. Thank you to everyone who have made this possible." When asked about the success of their new single, the members of VERIVERY told Billboard that they wanted to display to fans a lighter side of the group. "I'm hoping that this album is able to provide a different experience as "Tap Tap" is a song that keeps you bouncing even in the winter," member Dongheon said. "It's a brighter, happier version of VERIVERY that people haven't been seen in a while, so I hope the song leads to more opportunities for everyone to laugh a little more."