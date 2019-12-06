Justin Bieber Photo Reveals Fresh Neck Tattoo of Large Bird, and Fans Have Thoughts

Justin Bieber’s neck has gone to the birds. The 25-year-old pop superstar recently had an image of a bird tattooed on his neck. First spotted by TMZ after Biber and his wife, Hailey, were seen leaving church Wednesday night. While the tattoo itself was partially obscured, it was on the left side of his neck.

This tattoo marks yet another of many animal-themed tattoo that Bieber’s accumulated over the years, including a bear, a lion, and an eagle.

The “Love Yourself” singer recently teased his fans on Instagram that he’d be getting some new ink, though he hasn’t shared a formal image of the neck tattoo himself just yet. However, after the first few photos started making the rounds, the Beliebers started voicing their opinions on the matter.

JUSTIN BIEBER GOT A NECK TATTOO OMG — * ｡･ﾟ𝒮𝒽𝒶𝒾*.｡°*. ﾟ (@mendez1Dx) December 5, 2019

JUSTIN BIEBER GOT A TATTOO OF A SWALLOW ON HIS NECK WHAT DOES THIS MEAN OMG IT LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/x68HtprVuc — ‏ً (@biebersdepths) December 5, 2019

justin bieber’s new tattoo looks amazing ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dC1BQD2FOw — Steve (@SecuteBeliebz) December 5, 2019

Meaning of @justinbieber new tattoo: “No matter how far you go, it always returns to its original origin” Fact: The sparrow is a reminder of perseverance and industriousness, a small being able to achieve great goals. pic.twitter.com/vAuvh6MTUR — 💜 Fan del Cancelado♕(Fan acc) 💜 (@PurpleNinjaArg) December 5, 2019

Over the summer, Bieber made headlines after dropping $50,000 on a diamond grill for his lower teeth, along with an eyebrow piercing. He also stated around that time that he’d start work on a new album soon, his first since he went on hiatus to focus on his mental health. Back in March, he addressed fans’ hopes for him to return to the studio.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

More recently, rumors started to circulate that the couple were expecting another child after an Instagram post from the singer teased “baby plans.” Hailey Bieber swatted down speculation late last month, posting “I’m not pregnant I just really love food.”