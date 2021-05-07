Justin Bieber Makes Major Decision About His 'Justice World Tour'

✖

Justin Bieber is ready to hit the road, though fans will have to wait a little while longer to see him in concert. After his hotly anticipated Justice World Tour was set to kick off the summer, the signer on Thursday announced rescheduled dates. The musician said the decision to reschedule the dates was due to COVID-19 restrictions, which vary by state.

Bieber will now hit the road in 2022 with a first show at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Friday, Feb. 18. In total, the tour, promoted by AEG, will have 52-dates, with the musician making stops across the United States and Canada through June 24th, 2022 before the tour concludes in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Announcing the new dates, Bieber said, "We're working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I'm excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

News of the tour sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly reacted on social media. Reacting to Bieber's Instagram post announcing the news, one person wrote, "i'm pulling up to atalanta," with several others saying that they can't wait." A third person commented, "Im screaming omg." Over on Twitter, one person said they might "go to several shows," with another fan tweeting, "It's on my birthday :))) I have no choice but to go."

The tour had initially been set to run just 45-dates, though Bieber has added another seven performances to the tour with stops in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, Des Moines, Idaho, Austin, Texas, and Uncasville, Connecticut. Other stops on the tour include both The Forum and Staples Center in Los Angeles in February and March, Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 22, Moda Cetner in Portland Oregon on March 11, Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on March 31, a May 16 stop at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 16.

The tour is for Beiber's latest album, Justice. The album released on March 19, 2021 and is the singer's eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard, which also reports the album has gained more than 4 and a half billion streams worldwide since its release.

Announcing the rescheduled tour dates, Bieber also confirmed that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and refunds will also be available at point of purchase. Previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date. Tickets for the seven additional dates are set to go on sale later this month. You can see the full list of tour dates by clicking here.