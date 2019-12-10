Juice WRLD: Police Discover Guns From Passengers On Plane, Adding To Mystery Surrounding Death

One day after it was reported that Juice WRLD had passed away, news details have emerged regarding the moments leading up to his death. According to E! News, in addition to police seizing drugs from luggage aboard the plane, they have also discovered that there were three guns aboard the flight. While police confirmed that none of the guns belonged to Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, this latest update just adds to the mystery surrounding the rapper’s untimely passing.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for Chicago Police Department, shared details about the period leading up to Juice WRLD’s death, per NBC News. Guglielmi said that police and federal agents were waiting at the Atlantic Aviation hanger in Chicago’s Midway Airport because the rapper was suspected to be in possession of contraband.

Chicago police related that they were alerted by federal authorities because “weapons and narcotics” were suspected to have been on the plane, which was a private jet. E! News went on to report that investigators became aware of two 9mm pistols and a .40-caliber pistol aboard the plane in addition to a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets. Passenger Henry Dean claimed ownership of the 9mm pistols and the magazine. The other gun is suspected to be Christopher Long’s, who was another passenger on board. Although, he has denied owning the weapon. Both Dean and Long, who were security guards for Juice WRLD, were reportedly arrested and charged with misdemeanors for bringing the weapons onto the flight.

In addition to finding those weapons aboard, E! News reported that investigators searched the luggage that was on the plane and they then found 70 pounds of marijuana and six bottles of prescription codeine syrup. No charges have been filed against anyone on the flight for the possession of the drugs.

TMZ reported that several members of Juice WRLD’s team told law enforcement that the rapper had taken “several unknown pills” before he experienced a seizure. E! News noted that an agent administered Narcan to Juice WRLD after his seizure and he eventually woke up but was incoherent. The musician was later rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of right now, it is unclear exactly what led to his death.

“Shortly after arriving to Chicago, he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him,” a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told E! News about the situation. “There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information. Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.”

A medical examiner from Cook County in Chicago told E! News that additional tests were needed in order to figure out the rapper’s cause of death.