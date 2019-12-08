Juice WRLD Dead: Rapper Re-Released Beloved Song ‘Let Me Know’ Just 2 Days Before His Death

Fans are still reeling from the untimely death of rapper Juice WRLD on Sunday, especially so soon after his latest release. The rapper re-released his 2017 hit, “Let Me Know,” just two days before his passing. Many are shocked that the hip-hop star’s final release could be so poignant.

Juice WRLD passed away on Sunday morning in Midway Airport in Chicago. The rapper was getting off a flight from Chicago when he suffered a seizure, according to a report by TMZ. Paramedics rushed the 21-year-old to the hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after arriving.



For many fans, this was all the more shocking because it comes so soon after Juice WRLD’s latest release. On Friday, his 2017 deep cut song “Let Me Know” was finally added to Spotify, and is marked as his “latest release.” To some, the song seems like a perfect goodbye for Juice WRLD.

Gonna listen to let me know and lucid dreams today in respects to Juice Wrld. — ali ☃️ (@adandygal) December 8, 2019

“You realize I’m the man and I’m in my prime, yeah / And it’s my time, I swear to god I won’t waste no time, yeah,” he sang in the soulful anthem.

The song was one of Juice WRLD’s more hopeful songs, as many of his lyrics were melancholy, and preoccupied with drug abuse, heartbreak and depression. For his final release to be a more cheerful song, and a classic that fans know and love, seemed like a glimmer of silver lining to some.

Many other songs sprang to mind when fans heard about Juice WRLD’s passing on Sunday. Many posted the lyrics from “Legends,” a song from his 2018 EP “Too Soon.” It was written as a tribute to other rappers who died young, XXXTentacion and Lil Peep. However, some are now saying that Juice WRLD predicted his own fate in the song as well.

Sad to hear abt Juice Wrld’s passing. He stood out from the rest of the young mediocre hip-hop scene & had a successful career ahead of him. He’ll be known 4his chart-topping hits like Bandit. I personally liked his lesser-known freestyles like the 1below https://t.co/ocxy1pPhiS — S. Rifai (@THE_47th) December 8, 2019

“What’s the 27 Club?” he crooned. “We ain’t making it past 21 / I been going through paranoia / So I always gotta keep a gun / Damn, that’s the world we live in now.”

Juice WRLD often wrote about drugs and gun violence in his own lyrics as well. In a radio interview with Atlanta’s Durtty Daily, he admitted that he began drinking lean in sixth grade. He went on to use prescription pills like Percocets and Xanax, which permeated many of his songs.

In the wake of his passing, many fans hope that Juice WRLD will help draw attention to the trend of deaths in young rappers lately. With so many songs about addiction and mental health under his belt, some question why he never got the help he may have needed in his lifetime.



If you or someone you know needs help with addiction or mental health, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).