Juice WRLD Dead: Rapper Celebrated His 21st Birthday Just Days Before His Death in Final Instagram Post

In tragic news, 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD passed away on Sunday after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, as reported by TMZ. Days before his passing, the rapper actually celebrated his birthday with a lively celebration that was chronicled on his Instagram account.

In what was ultimately his final Instagram post, Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, told fans on Tuesday that he was celebrating his birthday all week long (even though his actual birthday fell on Dec. 2).

“Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe,” he wrote, “999 s—.”

Following the news of his passing, many fans flocked to the post in order to share their sympathies.

“Damn. Only met you 3 times but I’m so grateful for the small conversations we had,” one fan wrote. “RIP Juice We’re all gonna miss you.”

Another fan commented, “I love u man rip in heaven. Ur missed already angel ty for everything.”

Yet another fan wrote an incredibly moving tribute to the late rapper. In their message, they thanked Juice WRLD for being a positive influence on their life.

“Rest up juice, you cheered me up at the worst times possible, you got me on the zone at the worst times possible, and it isn’t just for me, it’s for everyone who listened to your music,” they wrote. “You made people look up to you, and for some human being who started off like all of us to blow up and take over the world at a young age is amazing, you taught me some things i’ll never forget about, through music, you were a legend and will always be one Rest easy Bro.”

TMZ was the first to report that the rapper had passed away. The publication reported that Juice WRLD had flown in from California into Chicago’s Midway Airport. After deplaning, he experienced a seizure while walking through the airport, as witnesses related. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. As of right now, it’s unclear what caused his medical emergency.

Juice WRLD had recently made a name for himself in the music industry. In addition to releasing his hit “Lucid Dreams” in the summer of 2018, he had a feature on Travis Scott’s Astroworld album and collaborated with Lil Yachty on a remix of his song “All Girls Are The Same.”