Judge Orders Sony to Release Names in Dr. Luke Investigation

A judge has ordered Sony to turn over the names of people it interviewed during an internal investigation of the rape claims brought against producer Dr. Luke by Kesha.

Previously, the record company refused to provide that information, citing attorney-client privilege, but now Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter is requiring them to, as reported by Page Six.

In her decision, Judge Schecter stated that she disagrees with their refusal on the bases that the list of names “would actually divulge legal thought processes or strategy.”

The ongoing legal battles extend back to 2014, when Kesha first alleged that Dr. Luke had been sexually and verbally abusive to her throughout their decade-long professional relationship.

“The facts presented in our lawsuit paint a picture of a man who is controlling and willing to commit horrible acts of abuse in an attempt to intimidate an impressionable, talented, young female artist into submission for his personal gain,” Kesha’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told Page Six in a statement at the time. “Kesha is focused on moving her life and her career beyond this terrible time.”

“This lawsuit is a wholehearted effort by Kesha to regain control of her music career and her personal freedom after suffering for 10 years as a victim of mental manipulation, emotional abuse and an instance of sexual assault at the hands of Dr. Luke,” Geragos added.

Among the allegations, Kesha claimed that Dr. Luke made insulting comments to her such as “You are not that pretty, you are not that talented, you are just lucky to have me,” and “You are nothing without me.”

Kesha has been attempting to have her contact with the producer and label voided based on the numerous sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, and emotional distress allegations she has claimed, but has not been successful thus far.

Following the initial filing of her lawsuit, Dr. Luke vehemently denied any wrongdoing and in turn filed a defamation countersuit against the singer, claiming that her allegations were an attempt to threaten and extort him.

“This is just another pathetic and entirely predictable example of Dr. Luke’s continued abuse, and a misguided attempt to keep Kesha under his tyrannical control,” Geragos fired back after the coutersuit was filed in court, saying it has “absolutely no basis in fact, the law or reality.”

“Kesha is focused on reclaiming her voice and her freedom,” he continued. “She is determined to move on with her life and her career by putting this dark period behind her.”

Neither Sony nor Dr. Luke’s attorney’s appear to have commented on the new development at this time.