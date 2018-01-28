Joy Villa Turns Heads With Pro-Life Dress at Grammys

Singer Joy Villa is no stranger to making statements with her red carpet dresses, and her outfit for Sunday’s Grammy Awards was no exception.

Singer @Joy_Villa wore a pro-life dress to the Grammys that featured a baby in the uterus and a handbag with the words “Choose Life.” The Hollywood and music elite aren’t going to like this at all. pic.twitter.com/7Fk1pvtJv9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 28, 2018

Villa arrived at the show’s red carpet wearing a white dress with a tall, white crown. But what garnered people’s attention was the drawing of a fetus painted in rainbow colors on the trail of her dress. She also posed with a small white purse with the words “Choose Life” on the front.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m a pro-life woman,” Villa said in an interview with Fox News. “This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do. I’m all about life.”

Last year Villa wore a dress to the Grammy awards with the words “Make America Great Again” written along the front, showing her support for President Donald Trump.

The reaction on social media was notably mixed.

Looks like Joy Villa is still desperately trying to sell bad music. 🙄 https://t.co/NBgK2oiaOP — No One 🇺🇸 (@tweettruth2me) January 28, 2018

Just walked past Trump sycophant Joy Villa. This year her dress has a fetus on it. Ugh. #Grammys2018 pic.twitter.com/ockpEcxH7O — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) January 28, 2018

.@Joy_Villa Thank you for publicly standing for the preborn and sharing your adoption experience!https://t.co/vj0qAhAwbq — Students for Life (@Students4LifeHQ) January 28, 2018

The opportunist is at it again. If Hillary would have won, Villa would be wearing a ProChoice dress🙄🙄🙄#VillaIsAFraud Joy Villa turns heads with pro-life outfit at the Grammys via the @FoxNews App https://t.co/UoYW6nLzmD — 🌻🌻RT🌻🌻 (@rcjhawk86) January 28, 2018

. @joy_villa made a statement at last year’s #Grammys with a pro-Trump dress. This year, she wore a white gown with a rainbow uterus and fetus and carried a “Choose Life” handbag. https://t.co/I9JjnzGhva pic.twitter.com/q9MkV0D60w — AP Fashion (@AP_Fashion) January 28, 2018

“Singer [Joy Villa] wore a pro-life dress to the Grammys that featured a baby in the uterus and a handbag with the words “Choose Life.” The Hollywood and music elite aren’t going to like this at all,” Twitter user David Hookstead wrote, supporting her decision.

“Just walked past Trump sycophant Joy Villa. This year her dress has a fetus on it. Ugh,” user @JoeMyGod tweeted.

The Grammy Awards take place at Madison Square Garden in new York City on Sunday night. The award show begins at 7:30 ET on CBS.