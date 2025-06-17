Jonas Brothers Face Unfortunate Career Setback

The Jonas Brothers tour has been cut in half. Variety reports six stadium dates of their Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour have been canceled.

New shows in arenas or amphitheaters will take their place, as the larger stadiums have been removed. Fans were informed of the news in email messages sent from Ticketmaster and on the Brothers’ Instagram account.

The replacement concerts have the same dates as the canceled gigs, but they are separate bookings, meaning fans will have to buy new tickets if they plan on attending. Ticketholders will receive full refunds for their original form of payment. If they rebook for the new location, they receive priority status. Affected cities of the tour dates are Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and the Chicago area.

Dodger Stadium in L.A., scheduled for Sept. 6, will now take place across town on the same date at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Linkin Park followed that same path this year when they announced in March that they changed the location of their Dodger Stadium tour stop set for Sept. 13 to the Intuit instead.

The D.C. concert will now take place at Jiffy Lube Live, not Nationals Park, on Aug. 12. The Philadelphia show on Aug. 14 has been changed from Citizens Bank Park to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The Illinois show was moved to Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, instead of Chicago’s Wrigley Field, on Aug. 26. The Detroit concert on Aug. 28 will now be at Little Caesars Arena instead of Comerica park. The Dallas show will be held at the Dos Equis Pavilion rather than Globe Life Field on Aug. 31.

The tour is still slated to kick off on Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Tickets for that show seems to be selling at a moderate rate.