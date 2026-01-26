John Mayer Speaks out on Bob Weir’s Death

John Mayer had plenty to say about the death of his former bandmate.

Bob Weir, the co-founder of legendary rock band The Grateful Dead and a member of the Mayer-led tribute band Dead & Company, passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer.

After his death was announced, Mayer posted a tribute to his idol on social media.

“Okay Bob. I’ll do it your way,” Mayer wrote on social media. “Fkn’ A… Thanks for letting me ride alongside you. It sure was a pleasure. If you say it’s not the end, then I’ll believe you. I’ll meet you in the music. Come find me anytime.”

The two musicians first met when Mayer guest-hosted an episode of The Late Late Show and invited Weir to perform with him on the show. Eventually, Mayer talked with Weir about forming a Grateful Dead tribute group with the band’s original members minus Jerry Garcia, who passed away in 1995.

That group became Dead & Company, a new iteration of The Grateful Dead that toured from 2015 to 2025. It featured Mayer and Weir alongside Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, the original band’s founding and longtime drummers, respectively. Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti joined the band as supplemental members.

Weir’s final performance with Dead & Company was a three-night show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco that celebrated 60 years of music from the Grateful Dead.

In a tribute post from Weir’s family on his Instagram page, they wrote that those final performances were “emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design. As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.”