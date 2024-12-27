Jimmy Fallon Reunites With Justin Timberlake Despite Singer’s Recent Controversies

Justin Timberlake appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, a nod to their longtime friendship, despite Timberlake’s recent public embarrassment related to his DWI. In September, the “Cry Me a River” singer spoke out after taking a plea deal in his DWI case on Long Island. Timberlake agreed to plead guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI), a lesser traffic violation, with the DWI charge against him dropped.

He had to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, as well as complete 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing, with one year to complete the service. The singer also agreed to create a public safety announcement, which he did immediately after his plea deal appearance in court.

“Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life, and as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself. And this was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision,” Timberlake said at the time, per CBS News. “And so what I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake added. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I’ve made, but I’m hoping whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have. And like I said, even one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”

In addition to his sold out tour, his appearance alongside Fallon featured him singing “You’ll Be There” duet from the late night talk show host’s new Holiday Seasoning album. In the accompanying music video, Fallon is heartbroken when he receives a text from Timberlake telling him that he can’t make their annual winter lodge hang out trip.

When Fallon gets to a page in the scrapbook of him in a winter wonderland, viewers are taken to the snowy setting where Fallon and Timberlake reunite and reflect on their friendship, resulting in a “bro day.” The two have a load of fun with a snowball fight, sledding, and strumming their ukuleles.