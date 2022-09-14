Jesse Powell, R&B Singer, Dead at 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell has died. He was 51. Powell was best known for his 1999 hit "You," which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Gary, Indiana native was the older brother of sisters Trina Powell and Tamara Powell, who had their own hit with "What'd You Come Here For?" in 1998.

Powell's sister Tamara announced his death on Instagram late Tuesday, notes Rolling Stone. He died "peacefully" in his Los Angeles home. "The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy," the family's statement reads. "Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him." His family did not share a cause of death.

Powell was born on Sept. 12, 1971, in Gary, Indiana. Silas Records founder Louil Silas Jr. discovered him. In 1996 he released his self-titled debut album, which included his first single "All I Need." After the album was released, he scored another charting single with a cover of Entchantment's "Gloria."

The singer's second album, 'Bout It, brought him even more success. The lead single was "I Wasn't With It," but the second single became a '90s R&B classic. "You" highlighted his skills and became the biggest hit of his career. The album also included a third single, "'Bout It, 'Bout It." The album was also certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Powell never matched the success of "You" again. He released two more albums, JP (2001) and Jesse (2003), before retiring from the music industry.

His sisters recorded as the R&B duo Trina & Tamara and released a self-titled album in 1999. The album's lead single, "What'd You Come Here For?," peaked at number 14 on the Billboard R&B chart. They also sang on Somethin' for the People's 1997 single "My Love is the Shhh!" They also published a memoir, The Sisterfriend Journey, in 2017.

"That voice," Tamara wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Powell performing. "Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I'm thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time... We absolutely adored you 'Jet' & our family will not be the same without you."