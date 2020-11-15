Jeremih Hospitalized for COVID-19, Reportedly on Ventilator

✖

Rapper and singer Jeremih has been hospitalized with COVID-19, and is reportedly in serious condition. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Jeremih had been hospitalized, and had even been put on a ventilator to help him breath. Fans and colleagues are praying for the musician together on social media.

It is not clear when Jeremih began experiencing coronavirus symptoms, nor when he was first admitted to the hospital. On Saturday afternoon, sources cloes to him told TMZ that he had been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) and had been put on a ventilator. These are typically reserved for the most serious cases of COVID-19, and Jeremih's condition has reportedly "gotten worse" since he was hospitalized.

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020

As the news spread, other rap music stars began to make posts about Jeremih on social media, wishing him well and asking fans to keep him in their prayers. One of the first overt mentions of his condition came from 50 Cent, who wrote: "Pray for my boy [Jeremih] he's not doing good this covid s— is real. He's in ICU in Chicago."

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now," added Chance the Rapper. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Commenters wished Jeremih well, and many expressed surprise about the severity of his COVID-19 case. Public health officials have said that in general, patients who are older, and who have pre-existing conditions including obesity are at the worst risk of having a severe case of this virus, and of needing a ventilator. However, this is not always the case, and the novel coronavirus is still relatively new, so scientific information on it is not yet complete.

Please take Covid seriously....even if you are young. It does not discriminate and affects all Americans. Mask up abs wash your hands often. May the Heavenly Father rest his healing hands upon Jeremih in his hour of need and restore strength to his weakened body 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ashlee Etzweiler (@AshleeEtzweiler) November 14, 2020

Jeremih is just 33 years old, and before now, he had no highly publicized health problems. He broke into the music industry in 2009, and is known as a singer, rapper, songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist. Some fans even commented with concerns about how his voice would be impacted by his illness.

"I'm really in shock right now. I have a son his age," one person wrote. Another added: "Please, please, please be ok, Jeremih. We can't stand to lose any more creative people."

New cases of the coronavirus are still on the rise in the U.S., along with hospitalizations and deaths. The CDC is asking Americans to practice preventative measures like social distancing now more than ever. Visit their website for the latest information.