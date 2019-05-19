Jennifer Lopez Releases Steamy New Music Video on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez released a steamy music video on Friday to go with the new remix of her song “Medicine” by Steve Aoki.

The single was first released in April as a collaboration with French Montana, completing a trilogy of hits that started with “Same Girl” and continued with “I Luh Ya Papi.” Lopez and French Montana wrote the song with Kimberly Krysiuk, Varren Wade, Stargate duo Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen, Mo Samuels and Mikey Akin.

The video for the Aoki remix features Lopez dancing in a sleeveless shirt that reads “Karma.” Other scenes have her dancing at a pole with another dancer.

Lopez, 49, also shared a brief clip from the video on Instagram, where even some of her famous fans could not contain their excitement. Vanessa Hudgens simply wrote “Obsessed,” adding raised hands, heart and lips emojis.

“This is EVERYTHING!! Love this remix,” one fan wrote.

“No one better!!! The baddest and the best on top of the rest. Love u,” Motives Cosmetics founder Loren Ridinger wrote.

The video for the original version of “Medicine” debuted in April during NBC’s World of Dance and was carnival-themed. Just like in the Aoki remix video, Lopez was not afraid to show off her famous derriere in a cowboy-style outfit.

“It’s a very sassy song, very kind of woman empowerment,” Lopez said in a behind-the-scenes clip. “[It’s] kind of giving you taste of what you give out, letting guys know that we’re not going to take any junk.”

During an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lopez said she enjoyed working with French Montana again because they are both from the Bronx.

“I love collaborating with people from the Bronx, it makes me feel at home, like a special connection,” she said. “At the core I’m still Jenny from the Block. And this new track brought that out.”

“Medicine” might also eventually appear on Lopez’s ninth album. The singer has not released a new album since 2014’s A.K.A.

“My next album will probably be with a new movie,” Lopez told Beats 1.

Lopez’s next movie is Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers with Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart. The film is based on a New York Magazine article about former strip club employees who try to hustle their Wall Street clients. It opens on Sept. 13.

Lopez told Beats 1 that her fiance, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, loved the idea of the movie.

“Alex was very excited about me doing a stripper movie,” she joked. “He helped me do research by going to a strip club in NYC with me and we watched the show and afterwards I chatted to some of the girls.”

