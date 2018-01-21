Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leather Outfit During California Show

Jennifer Lopez wore a sexy red leather corset during Calibash at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles Saturday.

#calibash #amoramoramor A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:24am PST

The 48-year-old Lopez posted several photos from the show on Instagram. She started the performance while wearing a black coat, but that was gone by the time she began singing her hits.

#amoramoramor #calibash A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:34am PST

The racy corset highlighted her physique and included a keyhole opening down the front.

The performance happened on the same day her former rumored boyfriend, Drake, released a new song that mentions their two-month romance.

“2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though,” Drake sings in “Diplomatic Immunity.”

The part about a trip to Rotterdam is either a reference to his trip to the Netherlands in January 2017, or to “A-Rod,” the nickname of Lopez’s current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The Calibash show also included performances by Chris Brown, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Pitbull, French Montana, Becky G and more. The annual event is sponsored by Mega 96.3 FM.

Earlier this month, Lopez and Rodriguez were back in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from last fall’s Hurricane Maria. Lopez missed the Golden Globes because of the trip, but still voiced support for the “Time’s Up” movement.

“Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles and a lot of the women with #TimesUp are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment,” Lopez said while wearing all black. “And I stand here today in black doing the same from far away. And it’s the same thing with here in Puerto Rico. We want to be treated equally.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have personally raised over $26 million for Puerto Rico. They also helped organize a benefit concert that raised over $9 million.

Last week, Lopez also became the star of Guess Jeans’ Spring 2018 ad campaign. The photos were taken by Tatiana Gerusova, and are inspired by her performances in Las Vegas and her film career, reports Us Weekly.

Lopez stars as Harlee Santos on NBC’s Shades of Blue and recently had a cameo on Will & Grace. She is also working on the second season of World of Dance, which will air in the summer.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Jennifer Lopez