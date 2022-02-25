Jennifer Lopez Set to Receive Another Lifetime Achievement Award

Jennifer Lopez’s career is on fire. The Marry Me star is set to receive the Icon Award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. Rapper and actor LL Cool J will host the ceremony. LL and Lopez collaborated on her hit 2003 single “All I Have.” the official announcement on Lopez’s Icon Award came via iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment on Thursday, Feb. 24. The event will air live from The Shrine Auditorium in LA on Tuesday, Mar 22 on Fox. Audiences can also tune in via iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

‘It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,’ said LL Cool J. “I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!’

Per the announcement, Lopez will receive the award in honor of “her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is in its ninth year. It celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021. The ceremony also offers a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022.

Lopez has been in the news a lot lately due to her rekindled romance with actor Ben Affleck. They initially ended their engagement in 2003 and reconciled last year, 18 years later. Lopez can’t stop beaming about their love story, calling it true love and revealing she prefers to keep the details of their relationship a bit more sacred this time around.

Affleck shares similar sentiments. He attributes their last breakup to media influence. He married fellow actor Jennifer Garner a year after he and Lopez split. Their marriage lasted a decade. Lopez on the other hand has had a handful of relationships since she and Affleck split the first time. She married Marc Anthony, dated her backup dancer Casper Smart for a number of years, and was engaged to MLB legend Alex Rodriguez before she hooked back up with Affleck.