Jennifer Lopez Fans Fell in Love With Her Singing Onstage With Daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour on Friday at The Forum in Inglewood, California on June 7, and performed with a special guest, her 11-year-old daughter Emme. Lopez shared a clip from Emme’s performance on Instagram, and her fans instantly fell in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 8, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

Emme joined her mom on “Limitless,” Lopez’s single from her 2018 movie Second Act. “I can’t take it,” Lopez wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags “Proud Mama,” “Limitless” and “Emme.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video earned praise from both fans and the celebrities who follow Lopez.

“Ohhhhhhh my goodness,” Jenna Dewan wrote, along with four heart-eyes emojis.

“Omg ammmmmmmmmmmmazzzzinggg,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

“What a voice!” Reese Witherspoon wrote, also adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“This brought tears to my eyes last night,” Laverne Cox added.

“Yo I had to hold back tears during this,” one fan wrote.

“With Jen and Marc both having great voices I’m not surprised their daughter has the talent too,” another fan wrote.

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Emme went viral in May when she sang Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You,” so Lopez decided to bring her daughter’s talent to an even bigger stage. In a YouTube documentary uploaded to Lopez’s channel, she showed fans how Friday night’s moment came to be.

“So proud of you. So proud of you. Even if you don’t go out there, I’d be proud of you,” Lopez told Emme in the clip, reports Oprah Magazine.

“But for what?” Emme asked.

“Everything that you are. It’s true. It’s true,” Lopez said. “You’re such a good, loving, beautiful soul.”

Emme sported a custom red tutu skirt created by Marchesa that matched the red dress Lopez wore as they sang “Limitless.”

“I love you so much. So proud of you,” Lopez told Emme after her performance. “You did so good. Thank God you were out there—you sang better than mommy.”

After the show, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight her daughter was born to perform on the stage.

“She has it in her blood. She has the lion heart,” Lopez said. “I’m just looking at her and I’m just hoping and praying it all goes well… I got choked up and she was fine.”

Lopez said Emme was “appropriately nervous” for the performance, explaining that every performer experiences nerves before taking the stage, even one as seasoned as Emme’s mom.

“She wasn’t over nervous where I felt like, ‘No, I can’t send my kid out there,’” she told ET. “She was just like, ready.”

Lopez performed two shows at The Forum to kick off her latest tour, which is timed to mark her 50th birthday. She performed in Las Vegas Saturday and is scheduled to perform in Phoenix on Sunday. The North American tour leg ends with a three-night stand in Miami from July 25-27.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA