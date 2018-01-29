Jennifer Lopez Rocks Yankees Hat at Concert in Support of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez incorporated a not-so-subtle nod to beau Alex Rodriguez in her latest sizzling performance.

The 48-year-old paid tribute to the baseball legend during her Calibash Las Vegas set on Saturday night, dinning a gold-studded New York Yankees flat bill hat for a number.

Lopez’s romantic accessory complemented her sexy black leotard, fishnet tights, thigh-high heels and custom gold-studded Michael Ngo black zipper jacket as she rocked the stage at T-Mobile Arena.

Not only did Lopez rep her man’s former team, she outfitted her entire tribe of dancers with black Yankees flat bill hats and baseball bats as they danced to “Jenny From the Block” and her repertoire of Latin and hip hop hits.

The show marked Lopez’s second performance for the traveling Calibash show, which features some of Latin music’s biggest acts, including Ricky Martin and Maluma.

Lopez clearly had Rodriguez on the brain during her Vegas show, days after she paid tribute to him following her tour debut in Los Angeles on Jan. 21.

After the first show, the “Amor Amor Amor” singer shared a candid photo of herself and Rodriguez walking away from the stage, microphone still in hand.

“Favorite part of my night last night… first face I see coming off stage,” she wrote alongside heart emojis. Rodriguez was also stage-side for his girlfriend’s Vegas performance, looking on with pride and greeting her as she walked off after the set.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been going strong since going public with their relationship in February 2017. They have since moved in together and a source told PEOPLE in December that they are planning a long-term future.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” the insider said. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004-2014. She was also married to waiter Ojani Moa for a year in 1997 and to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008.