James Taylor Postpones Concerts Due to Illness

James Taylor has been forced to cancel several upcoming concerts due to a medical issue. The six-time Grammy Award winner announced Monday that he has been put on strict vocal rest by his doctor due to "a severe case of laryngitis," leading to the postponement of his upcoming shows at Riverbend Music Center in Greater Cincinnati on June 21 as well as his performances in Huntsville, Alabama, and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

"I really hate to have to postpone these shows and it's not something I take lightly," Taylor wrote in a statement shared across his socials Monday evening. "I thought I could push through but I'm at the point now if I don't take these days off I risk doing permanent damage."

[1/3] We regret to announce that due to a severe case of laryngitis, doctors have put James on strict vocal rest & advised him to reschedule his upcoming performances this week in Huntsville, Cincinnati, and Mt. Pleasant.



Since he is now on vocal rest, Taylor is no longer able to play three of his upcoming performances. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was set to play at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center on Wednesday, June 21, but the show has not been moved to Thursday, Aug. 24. His shows in Huntsville, Alabama and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan have also been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Monday announcement confirmed that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates of the three postponed shows. However, anyone unable to attend the rescheduled concerts can receive a refund. Anyone with questions regarding the postponement are advised to contact their point of purchase.

As Taylor rests and prepares to return to the stage, fans have sent him well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery. Responding to the announcement shared to the musician's Instagram account, one person wrote, "your health takes first priority! We would rather have you healthy and happy than sick and done performing. Rest up!" Somebody else commented, "Take good care of yourself James no one wants to do anything that may compromise your voice. I hope you feel better soon." Taylor has not provided an update on his condition at this time. His 2023 tour is currently set to resume at Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 24. The tour will take him to Bridgeport, Connecticut; Bethel Woods, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Boston, Massachusetts; and several more cities before concluding with a performance at Wolftrap in Vienne, Virginia on Sunday, Sept. 10.