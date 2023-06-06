Pop Star Cancels Summer Concerts to 'Rest and Recover'

Lewis Capaldi has canceled several of his upcoming summer concerts. The Scottish singer-songwriter shared with his fans on Instagram Monday that all his tour dates in the next three weeks have been canceled so that he can "rest and recover." Capaldi, 26, had been scheduled to play concerts in Glasgow, Dublin, London, and Norway, though he shared in the Monday note that he will not return to the stage until his show at Glastonbury on June 24.

"This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th," Capaldi, who previously shared that his struggle with anxiety and Tourette Syndrome has recently taken a toll on his career, wrote. "It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of."

Capaldi went on to admit that "the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically" and he hasn't "been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all." The "Someone You Loved" singer explained he needs "to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands."

"I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have," Capaldi added. "The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky."

Capaldi concluded the message by writing, "I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again. All my love, Lewis x."

Capaldi's decision to step away from the stage for a few weeks and take some time for himself comes after he revealed in February that he was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and sounds. He later shared in April that his "tic is getting quite bad on stage now," adding, "if it gets to a point where I'm doing irreparable damage to myself, I'll quit." Capadli again indicated in May that he would be willing to step away from music if "things get worse mentally."

Capaldi is next set to take the stage at the Glastonbury festival on June 24 on the Pyramid stage before Lizzo and Guns N' Roses. The musician is currently touring his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which recently entered its second unbroken week at No. 1, per Billboard.