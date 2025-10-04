Jack White Mourns Death of ‘Inspired and Eccentric’ Rockstar

Jack White is mourning one of his rock ‘n’ roll heroes.

White, best known for this work with The White Stripes, recently took to Instagram to react to the death of rock music legend Viv Prince. Prince was an influential music figure in the 1960s, as White explained to his Instagram followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve received word through my friend John Baker who knew the man well, that the great Viv Prince has just passed on,” White wrote on Sept. 12. “Viv was an incredible drummer, wild and full of abandon. He played for the band The Pretty Things, and he influenced many other musicians like Keith Moon. I was lucky enough to meet Viv some years ago who was working on his farm in Portugal at the time.

Viv Prince, age 24, the drummer with The Pretty Things, taken November 1965 (Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

“He was an inspired and eccentric rock and roller and maybe I’ll have to put together a team to work on a documentary about this man one day.”

The Dead Weather and Raconteurs rocker closed his tribute by writing, “Safe travels into the sweet beyond Viv, you were one of the real ones.”

Prince performed with The Pretty Things on both their 1965 albums, the self-titled The Pretty Things and Get the Picture?.

Victor Olliver reported Prince’s death on Sept. 8, saying the rockstar died in Algarve, Portugal.

“He was found dead in front of his TV,” Olliver wrote. “He had lived a reclusive life in later years, being cared for by neighbours.”

Far Out reports that Prince was 84 at the time of his death.