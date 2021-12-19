Grammy Winner Sentenced After Stealing $1.3 Million

A Grammy award-winning musician will be serving an extended prison sentence. Irvin Mayfield, and his business partner Ronald Markham, will serve 18 months in federal prison. The pair pleaded guilty to a scheme in which they defrauded the New Orleans Public Library Foundation of $1.3 million. Per reporting from Nola.com, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey ordered the trumpeter (Mayfield) and the pianist (Markham) to repay over one million in restitution. Both will also have to volunteer to teach 500 hours to teach music students, as well as serve three years of supervised release. They both have until Jan. 5, 2022 to report to prison.

In spite of the sentence and allegations against him, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, whose administration runs the library system, and the local Sheriff Marlin Gusman, praised Mayfield during a summer concert as he awaited sentencing.

“It is so beautiful to see your faces, taking those masks off,” Cantrell said from the stage, per CBS New Orleans. “So, let’s continue to support one another. And more importantly, let’s continue to support a true son of the city of New Orleans, Irvin Mayfield.”

Mayfield was previously praised a hero as he took on a role as an ambassador for New Orleans after the Hurricane Katrina disaster. He committed himself to promote cultural and entertainment tourism.

Mayfield has already been in prison for two years. A judge took his time served into consideration and decided on a shorter sentence. As a result, Mayfield will begin working to pay restitution within 60 days of his prison release.

According to prosecutors, the duo used their influence as president and board members of the Library foundation to pocket more than $1 million intended for the city’s public libraries for their own projects and personal gain. They allegedly committed the crimes between August 2011 and January 2013. The two allegedly transferred everything through the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, which Mayfield founded in 2002.

The funds the two stole were intended to buy books and pay for library staff. Instead, the funds and services were diverted to the $10 million construction cost of the New Orleans Jazz Market. The event is where Mayfield’s jazz orchestra performed. The duo also allegedly spent the funds on hotel suites, liquor, and 24-karat gold plated trumpet for Mayfield.

Both men pleaded guilty Nov. 10, 2020 to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.