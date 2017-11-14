Iggy Azalea Strips Down in New Instagram Photo

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:19am PST

Iggy Azalea didn’t leave too much to the imagination in a new Instagam post. She shared a photo of herself in a sultry pose on a hotel bed, while wearing a white T-shirt and white underwear.

The 27-year-old Australian didn’t include any caption with the photo. She let it speak for itself, with her fans praising her. “DAMN love this look,” one person wrote.

The photo was posted after a report surfaced last month that she’s in financial trouble. E! News reported on Oct. 5 that American Express filed a lawsuit against the “Fancy” singer over $299,147.81 in unpaid credit card bills. That’s $250,000 over her limit.

There was also a Star tabloid report that her apartment rent is $15,000 a month. On Nov. 10, Gossip Cop reported that Azalea disputed this report on Twitter. She also claimed that she earns between $150,000 and $200,000.

Azalea’s most recent show was at the Fauna Primavera Festival in Chile this weekend. According to her website, her next performance isn’t until Dec. 9, at Historic Virginia Key Park in Miami.

Although Azalea continues to perform and post on social media, she still hasn’t released her follow-up to 2014’s The New Classic. She has released the singles “Mo Bounce” and “Switch” this year. Azalea tweeted on Nov. 7 that she won’t be releasing any new music until January 2018. She also said the new album will be called Surviving The Summer.