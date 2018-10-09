Iggy Azalea Abruptly Cancels Tour

Rapper Iggy Azalea has abruptly canceled her upcoming tour, saying that she is “genuinely disappointed it cant happen.”
According to Variety, Azalea’s “Bad Girls” North American tour was scheduled to begin on Oct. 27 and run through Dec. 4, lasting five weeks and hitting 21 cities.
However, the tour promoter, Live Nation recently announced that it was canceled. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” Live Nation said in a statement.
Following the announcement, Azalea took to Twitter to comment on the tour cancellation herself.
“Believe me – i was really excited for this tour… and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year,” she wrote. “The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope i will get to see you all in person one day. I love you.”
“All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.” she then added.
One of her schedule tour-mates, rapper CupcakKe, also commented on the tour cancellation, defending Azalea from people who insinuated that Azalea may have had something to do with it.
“Listen y’all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that’s what I mean by “change plans”……………. THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS,” she wrote on Twitter. “It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her …. I just need that bag IN FULL that’s all.”
Below are the dates that that have been officially cancelled:
Oct. 27 — Hollywood, Florida — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Oct. 29 — Atlanta, Georgia — Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 30 — Nashville, Tennessee — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 1 — Washington, D.C. — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 3 — Upper Darby, Pennsylvania — Tower Theater presented by Cricket Wireless
Nov. 6 — New York, New York — United Palace
Nov. 8 —Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 9 — Boston, Massachusetts — Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 12 — Toronto, Ontario — REBEL
Nov. 14 — Detroit, Michigan — The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
Nov. 16 — Indianapolis, Indianapolis — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Nov. 17 — Chicago, Illinois — Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 19 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Armory
Nov. 20 — St. Louis, Missouri — Stifel Theatre
Nov. 23 — Denver, Colorado — Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah — The Complex
Nov. 27 — San Jose, California — City National Civic
Nov. 29 — Los Angeles, California — Hollywood Palladium
Dec. 1 — Phoenix, Arizona — Comerica Theatre
Dec. 3 — Dallas, Texas — South Side Ballroom