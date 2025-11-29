‘I Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Kidney Cancer’: Rock Star Opens up About His Health Issues

A rockstar known for his work in the 1980s and ’90s has shared a tough-but-hopeful health update.

Mark Kendall, guitarist for the band Great White, has Stage 4 kidney cancer. The diagnosis came earlier in 2025, but the “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” rocker kept his condition private until as he learned more about his outlook.

While it’s a devastating condition, Kendall has seen positive signs amidst his treatment. He believes his condition is “manageable” going forward.

“Hello Friends! Just wanted everyone to know I was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer a few months ago,” Kendall wrote on Facebook. “I wanted to wait to go public until I knew a little more about it. Just to give you an update the tumor has shrunk from 13 centimeters to 8, so I’m going in the right direction with my first scan. There isn’t a cure for cancer but what I have is manageable. I have the best doctor’s in the world and one of them invented Immunotherapy which is the treatment I’m on.

“I only had to do 3 radiation treatments which is a good thing! To be clear, I don’t need any financial help but I’ll take prayers [and] encouragement! [smile emoji, thumbs up emoji] I’m gonna fight this thing and be okay. People in my support group were diagnosed with my exact issue up to 20 [years] ago, so that is encouraging! Blessings All!”

Kendall has been with the band since it’s inception (minus a blip of time in 2000), playing on the band’s most popualr albums, including 1987’s Once Bitten and 1989’s …Twice Shy. He can be heard on classic Great White cuts like “Rock Me,” “House of Broken Love,” “Call It Rock N’ Roll” and the band’s cover of Ian Hunter’s “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.”

Best wishes to Kendall as he continues treatment!