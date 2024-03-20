Hozier and Noah Kahan to Headline Major Music Festival

Hozier and Noah Kahan will be sharing a stage later this year when the two headline a major music festival. It's been announced that the singers will be performing on the main stage at the 2024 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, alongside fellow headliners Dave Matthews Band and NEEDTOBREATHE.

"We are beyond proud to present this amazing lineup of talented musicians for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival's 10th anniversary. 2024 promises to deliver so much of what has made this late-September festival weekend special over the last nine years. We look forward to sharing another memorable event with everyone who 'makes the Pilgrimage' to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm," said festival producers Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan in a statement.

In addition to the aforementioned headliners, the Pilgrimage Music Festival will also feature performances from artists such as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson, The Brook & The Bluff, Allison Russell, Chance Peña, COIN, Stephen Sanchez, Better Than Ezra, Myles Smith, The Cadillac Three, and Sierra Hull. Check out the full roster in the poster below.

Last year's festival saw a SOLD-OUT show, and by the looks of Tuesday's early bird ticket grab — which sold out in 30 minutes — 2024 is projected for the same fate. Going on sale tomorrow (March 21) morning at 10 a.m. CT, 2-Day GA passes, 2-Day VIP passes, Single Day GA passes, Single Day VIP passes and parking passes will all be available here.

Tickets will be tiered with limited quantities available at each price level, so fans are encouraged to buy early to lock in the best price.

As a nod to the 10th anniversary, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is offering payment plans for just $10 down (plus fees). Purchase before June 7 to split your ticket into 3 easy payments. More information is available on the checkout page here.