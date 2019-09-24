Keith Urban Had the ‘Best Time’ at Pilgrimage Festival with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban headlined one night of Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival, where he was joined by his wife, Nicole Kidman. The “We Were” singer posted a video on social media following his performance, and praising the entire event.

“Hey everyone, it’s Keith here. Just came off stage,” he said, showing Kidman seated beside him in their vehicle. “Pilgrimage Festival, good Lord. You guys killed it tonight. Thank you so much everybody. It was so fun.”

“I had the best time,” Kidman interjected.

“We had the best time,” Urban continued. “Thank you for all the love and all the energy … Leon Bridges, I wish I got to see you play, because I love you brother. Thank you everybody.”

Urban headlined the final show of the two-day event, which included the Foo Fighters and The Killers as headliners, along with an impressive list of musical acts from all genres, including Lauren Daigle, Better Than Ezra, Justin Townes Earle, Molly Tuttle and more.

Urban has several shows on his calendar throughout the remainder of 2019, including a series of concerts in Sydney, Australia, before he returns to the United States to once again usher in the new year, by headlining the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville on Dec. 31.

Urban’s tour calendar might be busy, but he will make time to be in Nashville on Nov. 13 for the CMA Awards. The 51-year-old is nominated for two trophies, for Male Vocalist of the Year and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

“I’ve been nominated nine times, so at some point, I’d come to terms and accepted that the nomination is the award,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t know why things go that way sometimes. I love what I get to do; I put everything into it. But I know all the others do too, so thank you God. Really.”

“I guess what it is is the support I get for going on these creative adventures I go on,” Urban continued. “I feel pulled to particular music when I’m creating, and I don’t know where it goes sometimes, but I just wander along and float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place I haven’t been before, and I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows at KeithUrban.net.

