Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dead at 78

Helen Reddy, the Grammy-winning singer behind the hit song "I Am Woman," has died. Reddy died Tuesday in Los Angeles, her children, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, confirmed in a statement. She was 78.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles," the statement said, according to The Guardian. "She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever." The outlet reports that Reddy had been diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and had been living in a Los Angeles nursing home for professional entertainers in recent years.

The Australian singer, also known for hits like "Delta Dawn" and "Ain't No Way to Treat a Lady," was born on Oct. 25, 1941. At the age of 4, she made her debut on stage, leaving school at the age of 15 to perform on the road before launching an independent career. In 1971, she first hit the U.S. charts when her single "I Don't Know How To Love Him" reached No. 13 on the Billboard charts. The following year, "I Am A Woman" was released. That song would quickly go on to become a feminist anthem, making it to No. 1on the Billboard Hot 100 in December of the following year, making Reddy the first Australian singer to have a number one hit in the United States. In 1972, she won a Grammy for best female pop vocal for the song. Throughout her career, Reddy charted 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including three No. 1s – "I Am Woman," "Delta Dawn" and "Angie Baby." In 2006, Reddy was inducted in to the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame, and just last month, a biography of her rise from single mother in New York City to hit artist, titled I Am a Woman, premiered.

Reddy, who also had a number of film credits to her name, is survived by her daughter Traci from her first marriage, to Claude Weate, and her son from her second marriage to Jordan Sommers. Following news of her death, fans have flooded social media with tributes.