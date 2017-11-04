Heatwave Singer Keith Wilder’s Family Puzzled Over His Death

The sudden death of Heatwave singer Keith Wilder last week is still puzzling his family. They say Wilder was energetic and in great spirits just days before his death.

Wilder, whose group had hits with “Always And Forever” and “Boogie Nights” during the late 1970s, died Oct. 29. His cousin, Billy Jones, told Dayton.com the following day that Wilder was batting “health problems” before his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Heatwave Vocalist Keith Wilder Dead at 65

However, other members of Wilder’s family told TMZ today that Wilder was “full of energy” and “looked great” before his death. He performed on Oct. 27 and was out to dinner just hours before his death.

His family told TMZ he woke up Sunday morning and took a nap later that day. He did not wake up and they are still waiting on autopsy results.

Wilder’s family told TMZ he suffered a massive stroke four years ago and had limited mobility. He was doing better, and his wife said they consider the last four years a blessing.

Wilder was survived by his wife and four children.

Wilder was a member of Heatwave, a popular London-based disco group from the late 1970s and early 1980s. His brother, Johnnie Wilder, was a member of the band and died in May 2006.

More: Rod Temperton Who Wrote Michael Jackson’s Thriller Dead At 66

Rod Temperton, best known today for writing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” was also a member of the group. He died in London after a battle with cancer in October 2016.