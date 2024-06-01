Heart's Ann Wilson Undergoes 'Time-Sensitive' Medical Procedure, Cancels Tour

Heart, the iconic rock band known for their unique fusion of hard rock, heavy metal, and folk music, has announced the cancellation of their upcoming European leg of the "Royal Flush" tour. The decision comes as lead singer Ann Wilson prepares to undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure in late May, which requires a minimum recovery period of six weeks.

The band, who have captivated audiences for decades with chart-topping hits like "Magic Man," "Crazy on You," "What About Love," and "Barracuda," expressed their deep regret for the unfortunate circumstance in a statement shared on social media. "Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase where applicable," the statement read.

Ann Wilson, determined to reassure fans and prevent the spread of rumors, personally addressed the situation on her own social media platforms. "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann," she wrote.

The European leg of the "Royal Flush" concert tour was set to kick off on June 20 and run through July 12, with the band scheduled to perform at several music festivals along the way. Heart's devoted fanbase quickly rallied around Wilson, flooding social media with messages of love, support, and well wishes for a speedy recovery.

One fan commented, "Prayers to my queen! Praying for your recovery and that you'll be back rockn our world again! Love you," while another added, "Your health comes first. We all love you and wish you a speedy recovery. Sending love and light."

The cancellation of the European tour comes on the heels of Heart's triumphant return to the stage in April, marking the start of their highly anticipated tour. The band, whose talent has earned them a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a place on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, eagerly awaited reconnecting with their fans and delivering electrifying performances.

"The exceptional talent of the band brings a whole new level of energy to Heart's live performance," Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson, the band's core members, said in a joint statement at the tour's start. "I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans."

Despite the setback caused by the European tour's cancellation, Heart is expected to resume their North American leg of the "Royal Flush" tour on July 30, with dates running through December. Fans across the United States can still look forward to experiencing the band's unmatched musicianship and the Wilson sisters' powerful vocals as they return to the stage once again.