'Hairspray' Actress Goes Into Labor at Beyoncé Concert

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour has been the scene of celebrity sightings, engagements, and now, impending birth! Sarah Francis Jones, known for her role in the movie Hairspray, went into labor during Beyoncé's birthday concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 with her daughter Nola. "It had to be a perfect set of circumstances," Jones told ABC7 the following day from the hospital. "We're at Beyonce's birthday concert on Labor Day. And then I go into labor with my Virgo baby. I'm a Virgo. So it just made sense." She was scheduled to deliver by C-section the week after Beyonce's performance at San Francisco's SoFi Stadium, so she did not intend to miss it. She was doing well for much of the show.

"I think it was right after the mute challenge," Jones recalled to KTLA on Sept. 5. "Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well... and then I started having contractions." Initially, the actress, who attended the concert with her boyfriend, Marcel Spears, assumed the pains were probably Braxton Hicks contractions (which are often confused with labor pains) until she realized it might be time to head to the hospital since she was not due for a few more days. "I said, 'Something's happening,'" Jones continued. "Usually, I like to dance at the concert, and I was like, 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'"

They remained there for a bit longer while Spears timed her contractions, which were occurring 20 to 30 minutes apart. "By the time we got to the car in the parking lot, it was full-on intense," Spears explained, "and I was just like, 'OK, it's happening now this is happening right now.'" "I was nervous," he recalled to ABC7. "This was my first baby. So I was like, I want to make sure I'm doing everything right. I may or may not have sped past some red lights on accident. Please don't get in trouble. I'm just trying to get my baby to the hospital." Baby Nola, named for Spears' hometown of New Orleans, is not only Virgo like Queen Bey — she appears to be one of the youngest members of the Beyhive. Spears revealed, "The biggest contractions happened during 'Virgo's Groove.'"

Jones took to her Instagram page to document the unique experience. In her post, Spears shared a video with text displaying "POV: when you go into labor at Beyonce's concert," of herself and Spears dancing along during Bey's performance before cutting to a clip of her giving birth in the hospital. The caption of her Sept. 5 post stated, "We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas. Turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show." "Beyonce induced my baby he wrote on the 'gram," Spears wrote on his own video, captioning the clip, "Stranger than fiction. God is good."