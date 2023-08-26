Beyonce Gives Away Free Tickets to Renaissance World Tour Concert

It was a night to remember when Beyoncé brought her concert tour to South Florida on Aug. 18 for a performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and a lucky group of fans were able to experience the show for free. There were nearly four dozen recipients who were able to attend the concert thanks to the singer's BeyGOOD Foundation's partnership with Women of Tomorrow, a group that aims to inspire, motivate, and empower young women who are at risk. Free tickets to the Renaissance World Tour were provided to the organization's current and previous members. "It's like a dream," said Sashi Cayard, an alum of the group, told CBS News prior to the concert.

"You know when you have a dream and you don't really like gas yourself up or kick yourself for not being able to go so just like having this it really put a spin on my entire month." Her desire to see the global superstar live was always hindered by ticket prices, but now she wouldn't have to worry about them. "I'm a Beyonce fan -- do not get me wrong," she said. "Originally, I saw the ticket prices and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, no this is way too much!' I would love to go but this is a lot and then I saw the opportunity on social media." Ana Castillo, an alum of the group who now works with Women of Tomorrow, said that the honor of being chosen was a special one.

"Women of Tomorrow is a mentor and scholarship program," she told CBS News. "We are in Tri-County, Miami, Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. We mentor girls that are at risk and the word at risk really encompasses so much because you could be at risk from so many things." As a former member of the organization, Tatiyana Brown also planned to attend the concert. She told CBS News that this program has changed the course of her life for the better. As a result of the opportunities presented to her by the group, Brown now owns a successful salon in South Miami, and it all stems from the support the program provided her. "I am a person that gives as well and I'm excited and I'm really glad that she thought about Women of Tomorrow and I am a part of that," Brown said. "That makes me feel special." "It's just wonderful and the two organizations coming together, you know, to do what they do," Castillo said.