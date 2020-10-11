Gwen Stefani Celebrates 'Tragic Kingdom' Anniversary With No Doubt Throwback and Blake Shelton Necklace

✖

Gwen Stefani celebrated the 25th anniversary of No Doubt's breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, with an Instagram message to her fans on Saturday. The Voice coach could also be seen sporting a necklace with her own last name and "Shelton," the last name of her boyfriend and fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton. In her message to fans, Stefani discussed the importance of Tragic Kingdom and thanked longtime fans for their support.

Tragic Kingdom is No Doubt's third album and features seven songs released as singles, including "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak." The two songs are still so closely associated with Stefani that she named her 2018-2020 Las Vegas residency Gwen Stefani - Just a Girl. The whole album remains influential, even landing on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. It was also the last album to feature Stefani's older brother, keyboardist Eric Stefani.

"I have so many memories. So many people that I've met through the years that have told me that that's their favorite record," Stefani said on Saturday, reports Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't even think it would come out, let alone have people love it and listen to it and it be their favorite. I feel like I'm still just a girl from Orange County, but I have all these blessings." She also thanked her former bandmates and fans for the support that "just fuels my fire and music makes the world go 'round."

Other former members of No Doubt marked the milestone. Bassist Tony Kanal shared throwback photos from 1995. "We had already been a band for 9 years before Tragic Kingdom came out. We had no idea what was going to happen when we were writing these songs," Kanal wrote. "Through all of the fun and challenging times, we were just a group of friends on a mission to express ourselves musically. Sometimes It felt like it was us against the world but our love for our band got us through it all."

Drummer Adrian Young shared the album's cover and encouraged fans to share their memories and favorite songs from the album. "Thank you to those who have shared this crazy and spectacular ride with us," Young wrote. "Knowing that this record has touched so many of your lives makes the recognition of this day that much more special!"

Lastly, guitarist Tom Dumont shared another old photo taken in Hawaii in 1995. He noted that although the group is no longer together, the memories from the Tragic Kingdom era are not forgotten. "I’d love to do one more No Doubt tour, but it feels like that ain’t gonna happen," Dumont wrote. "It’s bittersweet. In any case, what great memories, thanks all."