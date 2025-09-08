Gunna Appears at VMAs 2025 Amidst Young Thug Beef

Gunna made a rare public appearance at a time when his name keeps popping up in headlines.

The “Drip or Drown” rapper showed off his workout routine at the pre-show of the MTV Video Music Awards before coming to the actual ceremony dressed to the nines alongside his girlfriend, Briana Monique. Currently, his name is making headlines, thanks to his ongoing beef with his former label head and best friend, Young Thug, as the two are now bitter enemies.

During the awards ceremony, he also appeared in an Under Armour commercial that was basically a performance of its own.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has yet to make much of a public statement about the beef, but that hasn’t stopped his former friend from talking all about it.

Gunna is at the #VMAs showing out his workout routines pic.twitter.com/87EHvcAeTR — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 8, 2025

It’s almost impossible to sum up the feud in a few short paragraphs, but here’s a short primer. Gunna and Young Thug met in 2015, thanks to their mutual friendship with local community leader Keith Troup, who Thug later memorialized with a 2016 song after his death. Gunna appeared on Thug’s song “Floyd Mayweather” the same year, and Thug later announced Gunna as the first signee to his new record label, YSL Records.

Gunna later went on to massive success, thanks to major hit albums like Drip Season 3 and WUNNA, and became one of the biggest names in music. In 2022, both rappers were arrested alongside 26 of Young Thug’s associates as part of a massive, sprawling RICO case. The case insinuated that YSL Records was secretly a gang, and Thug was the kingpin. After an extremely lengthy court trial, Thug was found not guilty.

As part of a deal to avoid a longer prison sentence, Gunna took an Alford plea, which does not require testifying. Still, taking a deal to avoid a prison sentence got him branded as a snitch by his compatriots and fellow rappers, and he hasn’t been able to escape the allegations since. Recent leaked phone calls from Thug’s time in jail have soured the relationship, with Thug declaring his former signee a “rat” and a fake friend. It remains to be seen if the two will ever repair their relationship.