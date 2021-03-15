Grammys 2021: Harry Styles Wows Viewers With 'Watermelon Sugar' Performance

The world might have been trapped indoors for much of 2020, but pop star Harry Styles ensured everyone was dancing in their homes to his album Fine Line. Songs like "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You" were absolutely inescapable, so it makes sense that the singer-songwriter would get recognized with three Grammy nominations on Sunday night: Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," and Best Music Video for "Adore You."

Styles was chill about the nominations, explaining that the music itself is its own reward. "It’s always nice to know that people like what you’re doing, but ultimately — and especially working in a subjective field — I don’t put too much weight on that stuff," Styles told Variety. "I think it’s important when making any kind of art to remove the ego from it. It’s about the work that you do when you’re not expecting any applause."

Styles opened The Grammys on Sunday night, performing "Watermelon Sugar" while sporting a leather suit and fluffy green scarf. The ceremony looks a little different this year due to the pandemic, but fans at home were still delighted by Styles' talent and sex appeal.