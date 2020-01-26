Grammys 2020: Everyone Performing at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be packed with performances from artists who topped the charts in 2019. Lizzo, who earned more nominations than any other artist, is among the performers. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The show will include a blast from the past though, as Aerosmith will perform with Run-DMC. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were honored as the 2020 MuiCares Person of the Year recipients during Gammy weekend. In 1986, Run-DMC famously covered “Walk This Way” with singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry, helping to revitalize Aerosmith’s career.

Aerosmith’s performance is clouded by controversy thanks to a lawsuit filed by former drummer Joey Kramer. The musician joined Tyler, Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford to pick up the MusiCares award Friday night, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Kramer sued the group to get a judge to force the other members to let him play during Grammys weekend, but the judge denied it. He previously took a leave of absence for personal reasons and needed to audition before he could be welcomed back.

This year’s nominees for Album of the Year are Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You (Deluxe); Bon Iver’s I, I; Lana Del Rey’s Norman F— Rockwell!; When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish; Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next; I Used to Know Her by H.E.R.; 7 by Lil Nas X; and Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride.

The Song of Year nominees are “Always Remember Us This Way” (Lady Gaga); “Lover” (Taylor Swift); “Bad Guy” (Eilish); “Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker); “Hard Place” (H.E.R.); “Norman F— Rockwell” (Del Rey); “Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi); and “Truth Hurts” (Lizzo).

Here is the full list of performers:

Aerosmith and Run-DMC

Ariana Grande

Tribute to Grammys director Ken Ehlrich featuring Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Joshua David Bell, Debbie Allen, Misty Copeland, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., Lang Lang, The War And Treaty

Billie Eilish

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Tribute To John Prine featuring Bonnie Raitt

Camila Cabello

Charlie Wilson

Demi Lovato

Tribute to Nipsey Hussle featuring DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG

Tribute to Prince featuring FKA Twigs, Sheila E., Usher

H.E.R.

Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo and Mason Ramsey

Lizzo

Rosalía

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile

Tyler, The Creator

Photo credit: Recording Academy – Grammys