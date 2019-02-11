Grammys 2019 ‘In Memoriam’ Section Leaves Metal Fans Furious Over Pantera Drummer Vinne Paul Exclusion

The 2019 Grammys In Memoriam section left out Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinne Paul, who died in June, and metal fans are furious over it.

Many have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the exclusion, and others are downright chiding the Recording Academy for the oversight.

“Had the pleasure of seeing Vinnie Paul play drums a couple years ago and he was amazing,” one fan tweeted. “The fact his passing was never mentioned during the Grammy’s is an insult to the rock community.”

Dear @RecordingAcad: This is a picture of Vinnie Paul. Though you did not think he and other prominent Rock musicians worthy of your memorial segment, there are millions of us who disagree. Shame on the #Grammys for their vile disrespect to so many talented human beings. pic.twitter.com/YvKhcFT0zw — Lou Brutus (@LouBrutus) February 11, 2019

“SHAMEFUL excluding Vinnie Paul from your memorial segment,” someone else tweeted to the Grammy organization. “He was the greatest metal drummer of all time. Pantera were nominated for metal performance 4 times,(though you guys know d— all about metal).& it’s the 15th anniversary of Damageplan’s ‘New Found Power.’ “

“The Grammys need to recognise rock & metal musicians. They also forgot to include [Slayer] guitarist Jeff Hanneman in the obituaries at 2014 Grammys,” another person commented.

And then the @RecordingAcad left Vinnie Paul Abbott out of the In Memoriam reel. Thanks for reminding metalheads you don’t really care about our fallen heroes, #GRAMMYs! RIP Vinnie Paul. pic.twitter.com/VX4rDU4lVA — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) February 11, 2019

While there has been an overwhelming response to Paul’s exclusion, many also noted that he was not the only musician left out of the 2019 In Memoriam.

“Thank you #Grammys for including my friend Angelica Cob-Baehler in your In Memoriam but a sincere F*** YOU for omitting [Buzzcocks frontman] Pete Shelley. Seriously,” Yahoo Music editor Lÿndsey Parker fumed.

I’m glad they included your friend Angelica. Not surprised they didn’t include Pete. They aren’t exactly ‘on the ball’. I’m surprised that they included Muscle Shoals session drummer Roger Clark. I’m glad they did though, we miss him. — Joel Smith (@Joel66Smith) February 11, 2019

Other artists that were left out of this years In Memoriam segment include controversial rapper XXXTentacion, Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison, Pegi Young, and The Shins’ Richard Swift.

While there were many artists who were not included, the Grammy’s did add the Fall’s Mark E. Smith, who was left of the 2018 In Memoriam segment. Additionally, Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan and African jazz musician Hugh Masekela were included this year, as noted by Pitchfork.