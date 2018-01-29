Sony Music Deletes Tweet About Kesha Amid Blowback

Sony Music was forced to delete their congratulatory tweet to Kesha following her Grammy performance amid a wave of backlash.

On Sunday, Kesha took the stage at The Grammy Awards for an emotional performance of her song “Praying,” which is said to have been inspired by her ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, but Sony Music’s attempt to congratulate and praise her performance was met with swift backlash.

“No words. All love. #GRAMMYS,” the Sony Music Global Twitter account tweeted Sunday following the 30-year-old’s performance, Fortune reports.

The tweet was immediately met with backlash by fans of the singer, eventually forcing Sony to delete the tweet.

“Now hold up. You counter-sued when she spoke out about her abuse and FORCED her to stay in a contact with her abuser. F– you, @SonyMusicGlobal. YOU are the problem.”

“Hey, didn’t you employ a sexual abuser?”

“Is having “no words” your excuse for not apologizing to her?”

“You really out here tweeting this bs while u helped her abuser and countersued her?”

“You are part of the problem, you are not welcome in this solution #timesup.”

Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke and Sony Music began in 2014 after she came forward claiming that the producer had sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused her. While she sought to leave her contract with him and Sony Music, she wasn’t allowed to, prompting her to drop the suit in 2016 and people to claim that Sony hadn’t done enough to support the singer.

Ahead of her Grammy performance on Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to express to fans how healing the creation of “Praying” had been for her, stating that “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

She continued, “I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way. I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammy’s on Sunday, and if you need it I hope this song finds you.”

Kesha’s performance, which was met with praise from social media, was supported by the Resistance Rival Chorus, which was formed after the 2017 Women’s March. She was joined onstage by an all-star ensemble, including Cyndi Lauper, Camilla Cabello and Paris Jackson.