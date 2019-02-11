Grammy Awards 2019: Lady Gaga Shows Her Support for Kacey Musgraves During ‘Rainbow’ Performance

Kacey Musgraves hit the stage during the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday night to perform “Rainbow” from her nominated album Golden Hour, with the country star receiving support from one particular fellow nominee in the audience.

Cameras caught Lady Gaga emotionally applauding Musgraves during her performance, with one of Musgraves’ fans catching the moment and sharing it on Twitter.

Gaga, wearing a shimmering silver dress, can be seen clapping with a beaming smile on her face before blowing Musgraves a kiss on stage.

Lady Gaga aplaudindo a performance de Kacey Musgraves. ❣️ pic.twitter.com/fBtBZZGGI1 — Kacey Musgraves Brasil (@kaceybrasil) February 11, 2019

Musgraves gave a stripped-down performance, accompanied by only a piano as she sang the ballad, with the singer wearing a simple white gown as rainbow lights bathed the stage.

Fans were totally here for the interaction between Gaga and Musgraves, with Twitter reflecting on a potentially burgeoning friendship.

Lady Gaga even loved Kacey’s performance. We stan. — sarah (@controlcabeIIo) February 11, 2019

“Lady Gaga aggressively clapping and blowing kisses at Kacey? It’s what I deserve,” one wrote.

lady gaga blowing kacey musgraves a kiss is my one and only personality trait — 𝓁𝒾𝓋 (@visitkingdoms) February 11, 2019

“Ms lady gaga blowing ms kacey musgraves a kiss thank u,” tweeted another.

GET SOMEONE WHO LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY LADY GAGA LOOKS AT KACEY MUSGRAVES — 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐲 (@agustseul) February 11, 2019

“Rainbow” was Musgraves’ first performance of the night, as she soon returned to the stage to participate in a tribute to Dolly Parton, singing the icon’s “Here You Come Again” along with Parton and Katy Perry.

Musgraves is also a multiple Grammy winner this evening, as she picked up two awards before the broadcast — Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance — and the trophy for Best Country Album for Golden Hour during the live ceremony.

Gaga is also already a winner tonight, as she picked up the trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. The song is also up for multiple other awards during the evening.

