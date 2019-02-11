Grammys 2019: Joy Villa Captures Attention With ‘Build the Wall’ Barbed Wire Dress on Red Carpet

Singer Joy Villa, whose Grammys red carpet dresses are more famous than her music, wore another attention-grabbing dress this year, with barbed wire in her hair to show support for President Donald Trump‘s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Villa, 32, told The Hollywood Reporter that the “build the wall” gown was designed by Desi-Allinger of Desi Designs. The dress featured barbed wires on her shoulders, a spiky headpiece and a cloak made to look like steel. She also carried a boxy red handbag with “Make America Great Again” written on it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Villa has only released two EPs in her career and a handful of singles, she has been walking the Grammys red carpet in provocative outfits since 2015. That year, she wore an orange see-through dress that had more in common with the six-pack rings used for cans than a dress. In fact, the dress was made of orange construction snow fencing and Villa only wore nipple tape and a nude thong under it.

Villa wore another see-through, barely-there dress to the 2016 Grammys.

In 2017, during the first Grammys since Trump’s inauguration, Villa wore a dress designed by Andre Soriano that matched the look of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign signs. The attention she got from the dress catapulted her 2014 EP I Make The Static to No. 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart the week after the ceremony, even though it was already three years old.

Last year, Villa spoke out against abortions with a a white dress that had a hand-painted baby inside a rainbow uterus on it. The dress also had the slogan “Choose Life” written on it.

“I’m a pro-life woman,” Villa told Fox News last year. “This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do. I’m all about life.”

Villa was a member of Trump’s Campaign Advisory Board and once said she would run for Congress in Florida, although she did not end up doing so last year. In December 2017, she filed a police complaint against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski for allegedly slapping her behind at a Trump Hotel holiday party a month after the alleged incident.

“I feared that it could backfire on me,” Villa said when asked why she waited so long to report the incident. “Ten times out of 10 the woman gets blamed no matter what.”

When Lewandowski spoke about the allegations on Fox Business Network, he did not confirm or deny them. “There is a due process and there is a process which they will go through to determine a person’s innocence,” he said at the time.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy