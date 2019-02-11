Grammys 2019: Best Rock Album Winners Greta Van Fleet Spark Backlash Among Social Media

Greta Van Fleet’s Grammy Awards win for Best Rock Album before the main show began did not go over well with music fans on Twitter.

The group won the award for their first full-length studio album, From the Fires. The other nominees were Alice in Chains’ Rainier Fog, Fall Out Boy’s Mania, Ghost’s Prequelle and Weezer’s Pacific Daydream.

After the Recording Academy announced the group’s win, the tweet earned quick responses from disappointed Fall Out Boy fans and others.

“Literally no one is happy about this I’m laughing,” one person wrote.

“Fall Out Boy was snubbed,” another added.

“FALL OUT BOY DESERVES BETTER,” a really angry Fall Out Boy fan wrote.

“Prequelle and Mania are literally so damn good and yet… you went… with that?” another person wrote.

“This is ridiculous, Ghost’s Prequelle is a total masterpiece, they got robbed,” a Ghost fan wrote.

“I expect nothing from you yet you still disappoint me, Fall Out Boy deserves better,” added another.

Greta Van Fleet was also nominated for Best Rock Performance for “Highway Tune,” but lost to the late Chris Cornell’s song “When Bad Does Good.” Their song “Black Smoke Rising” lost the Best Rock Song Grammy to St. Vincent’s “Masseduction.”

The group is made up of twin brothers Josh and Jake Kiszka, their younger brother Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner. They have been controversial on the rock scene, with some mocking them for sounding like Led Zeppelin. The comparison has been repeated so often that Josh told Rolling Stone they would like it to stop.

“Obviously we hear the similarity… That’s one of the influences of ours. But at this point it’s like, ‘Okay, we’ve acknowledged that. Let’s move on,’” Josh told the magazine.

Members of the group also told Rolling Stone they do not listen to most modern musicians.

“People are doing it for the wrong reasons,” Sam said. “They are not doing it to change the world. They are doing it to make money.”

Greta Van Fleet was also nominated for Best New Artist, alongside Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Before the show, Wagner had to apologize for liking racist tweets when he had a Twitter page before the group hit it big.

