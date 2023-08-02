Beloved Pop Group Sets 15th Anniversary Concerts

K-pop group 2PM will return to the stage for a new concert soon. A previous report in February indicated that the South Korean boyband had re-arranged their schedules in preparation for an upcoming full-group show, Soompi reported. JYP Entertainment shared a new poster announcing 2PM's forthcoming concert in Seoul on July 24 as part of their group's 15th debut anniversary celebrations through their official social media accounts, announcing the concert's venue and date. Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium will host 2PM's "It's 2PM" concert on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. KST and Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. KST.

Star News reported via Soompi on Feb. 1 that 2PM would hold a full-group concert in August or September. A source from JYP Entertainment provided a statement in response to the report saying, "It is true that we are currently preparing for a 2PM concert, and we will inform you afterwards when the schedule is confirmed." Upon the release of their seventh studio album MUST, in June 2021, 2PM welcomed their fans through an online fan meeting, marking the group's first comeback for nearly five years. The group last made a comeback in September of 2016 when they released their sixth studio album, Gentlemen's Game, just before the members began their mandatory military service.

In 2021, member Chansung left JYP Entertainment, with Taecyeon already signing with 51K earlier in 2018, and JYP Entertainment assuring fans at the time that the group would continue as six. The agency stated via Soompi, "We will wholeheartedly give our full support for his activities as a singer as well as an actor so that Ok Taecyeon may showcase his talents to their fullest potential through a variety of works. As many fans have shown him love for a long time through 2PM's group activities, we will also do our absolute best so that he may continue pursuing 2PM's activities with JYP Entertainment." Additionally, 51K shared, "With the experience he has built over the years, Taecyeon, who is currently carrying out his military service, is happy about his new start with 51K. He vowed to return to the industry more matured so that he may repay all the fans for their love. We will do our best together so that Taecyeon, who will be active not only in Korea but around the world, and his many talents may shine even more."

Chansung's departure prompted JYP Entertainment to clarify that the other members of 2PM, Jun.K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, and Lee Junho, still have significant time left on their contracts and would not depart the agency. A JYP Entertainment representative told Star News, "When the [2PM] members renewed their contracts, every member ended up with a different contract period, and in Chansung's case, his contract period has ended. The remaining members (Jun.K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho) still have a lot of time left on their contracts."