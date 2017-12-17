Gene Simmons Claims Innocence From Sexual Assault Allegations

KISS bassist and frontman Gene Simmons says the “evidence will prove my innocence” after he was sued by an unnamed radio personality who claims he groped her last month.

Simmons is vowing to fight the suit and claims the allegations are false.

“Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,” Simmons said in a statement to Us Weekly on Dec. 16. “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”

The accuser, who is listed as “Jane Doe,” claims in a lawsuit that she interviewed the 68-year-old rocker at the opening of the Rock & Brews restaurant in San Bernardino, California. She claims Simmons pulled her towards him, forcing her to sit on his knee. He also allegedly flicked her throat and touched her butt when they took a photo.

The accuser’s attorney, Willie W. Williams, told The Orange County Register that his client is “embarrassed and humiliated by the incident with Mr. Simmons.”

“She filed suit because she wanted to make a strong statement that this behavior is unacceptable and she wants to see an end to this type of behavior,” Williams said.

The accuser is described as a “long-time on-air personality for a local rock station” in the lawsuit. She claims in the lawsuit that Simmons also had a “troubling” book tour for On Power. She cites his “lifetime ban from FOX News studios for allegedly exposing his torso to staff members and shouting: ‘Hey chicks, sue me!’”

Photo credit: Facebook / Gene Simmons