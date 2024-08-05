Garbage's Shirley Manson Injured, Tour Dates Canceled

The singer said 'no one is more crushed about this than I am' as Garbage announced plans to return in 2025.

Garbage have canceled the remainder of their 2024 tour after lead vocalist Shirley Manson suffered an injury that will "require surgery and rehabilitation to correct." The Scottish and American rock band – composed of Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig – announced the decision in an Aug. 1 social media post, sharing that the decision was not "taken lightly" as they revealed plans to return to the road in 2025.

"It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirley sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct," the group shared with fans. "This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters," they wrote. "We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025."

Garbage did not disclose further details on Manson's injury. According to Setlist.fm, the group last performed at the OVO Arena in Wembley, England on July 20.

Addressing the ordeal, Manson wrote in the caption of the post, "No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could."

Among the dates impacted was a performance HFStival in Washington, DC and Festival Hera in Mexico City. Garbage's performance at Ohana Festival has also been canceled. The group was originally set to perform on Sept. 27 with Pearl Jam, Crowded House, Maren Morris, Keanu Reeves' Dogstar, and others. In a statement, Ohana Festival wished Manson "a speedy recovery" as they announced that Devo would take the band's place. The group hasn't yet announced shows for 2025 on their website.

The Aug. 1 announcement was met with an outpouring of support. Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan replied to the post with praying hands and heart emojis, while Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill commented, "Love you Shirley! I'm so sorry about your injury. I really hope the surgery goes well and people sneak you in some decent food!"

This is not the first time Manson has sustained an injury while on tour. Last fall, the singer underwent hip replacement surgery to address an injury she sustained when she fell off the stage during the band's 2016 performance at KROQ Weenie Roast in Los Angeles.