G-Eazy Makes First TV Appearance Since Halsey Split

Days after Halsey announced their split, G-Eazy appeared onstage as part of Good Morning America‘s 2018 Summer Concert Series on Friday morning.

🎶 Oh, it’s just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die 🎶#GEAZYonGMA pic.twitter.com/Q5U7jSqawI — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 6, 2018

The rapper performed a number of his hits, like “No Limit” and “Me, Myself & I” and surprised fans with a solo performance of “Him & I,” his collaboration with Halsey.

The song was the couple’s only official hit together (it went No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Songs Airplay chart), but days before their breakup, G-Eazy alluded to possible new music from the duo. The 29-year-old told Billboard on Friday, June 29 that he and his then-girlfriend had just recently been in the studio recording “a couple records.”

He gushed over the 23-year-old, calling her one of the most talented people in the business.

“We were just in the studio the other night and we made a couple records. She’s one of the most talented people in music. I tell her this all the time like there’s only like six of you on the planet that are this good. And she’s really rare! It’s just dope,” G-Eazy said at the time, adding that collaborating with her is extra special.

“…When you get to collaborate with the person you’re in love with and share this experience of making a song and performing a song. And the person you’re sharing it with is that…that’s really dope,” he said.

Halsey announced their breakup just days after G-Eazy’s Billboard interview. She revealed the news via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, saying she and the rapper were “spending time apart.”

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” she wrote. “G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Prior to Halsey’s statement, fans had grown suspicious after noticing that she had deleted many photos of G-Eazy from her Instagram feed, including a birthday tribute she posted of him in May. She also shared a photo with her dog that same day with a caption that referenced Drake’s new song “8 out of 10.”

“kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye,” she wrote in the caption, referencing Drake’s lyrics, “Kiss my son on the forehead and then kiss your ass goodbye.”

G-Eazy has still not yet commented on the breakup. Photos of Halsey remain on his social media feeds.

