Fans Think Lady Gaga’s New Song Sounds Like an Iconic Hit From the ’80s

Lady Gaga‘s newly released track “Abracadabra” has set social media ablaze, but not just for its memorable choreography and dramatic visuals. Eagle-eared listeners have noticed striking similarities between the pop star’s latest single and the 1982 Tears For Fears classic “Mad World,” sparking a lively online debate about musical inspiration and coincidence.

The conversation gained momentum after TikToker Jarred Jermaine posted a comparison video highlighting the melodic parallels between the two songs. While “Abracadabra” maintains a faster tempo and more upbeat production, many fans couldn’t unhear the resemblance once it was pointed out. “Yea I hear the similarity. Gaga is just sped up,” one fan commented.

Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from listeners experiencing this musical double-take. “Every time I get Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ in my head it slowly morphs into ‘Mad World,’” one X user shared.

The track appears on Gaga’s forthcoming eighth studio album Mayhem, which marks her return to pop music after exploring various musical directions. In addition to “Abracadabra,” the album features singles “Disease” and “Die With a Smile.” Speaking about the project, in a press announcement, Gaga revealed, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”

In a detailed interview with Elle, Gaga explained that “Abracadabra” explores deeper themes beneath its catchy melody. “The song is about facing the challenge of life and the challenge of the night and finding the magic in it all,” she shared.

The ambitious music video, featuring Gaga in contrasting white and red personas, employed around 50 dancers and was created with choreographer Parris Goebel. “We were a family, trying to find something really honest together,” Gaga said of the collaborative process.

The video’s concept revolves around duality and inner conflict, with Gaga portraying two distinct characters. “The lady in red is all of you that puts you to the test. Your internal monologue. ‘Can you do it? Can you do it? Will you do it? Are you good enough? Can you handle it?’” she explained to Elle. The production involved extensive choreography and costume design, with Gaga noting that environmental consciousness was a priority – her main white cape was even upcycled from old wedding dresses.

While speculation about the musical similarity continues online, with comments like “I KNEW IT SOUNDED FAMILIAR OMG” and “THANK YOU!!! I knew she sampled spellbound but I couldn’t put it together” flooding social media, neither Gaga nor her team has officially addressed the comparison. The discussion has only added to the buzz surrounding the release, which premiered during the Grammy Awards broadcast.

The singer recently showcased her enthusiasm for the track, sharing a video of herself dancing to “Abracadabra” in a hotel hallway before the Super Bowl, wearing a long black dress with chunky high-heel boots. “Goin into the SUPERBOWL like ABRA-OO-NA-NA. The category is: SPORTS or SPELLS!!” she playfully captioned the post. As fans continue to debate the song’s familiar melody, “Abracadabra” is already cementing its place as one of the year’s most talked-about pop releases.