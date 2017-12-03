Fan With Tattoo of Pink on Her Arm Finally Gets to Meet Her Idol

One of Pink‘s superfans in the U.K. who has the singer’s face tattooed on her arm, finally got to show her idol the ink work and take a selfie with her.

I’m absolutely in pieces. I couldn’t have asked for it to come out better. I hope you get to see it @Pink ❤️ #thegreatescape #lyricstattoo pic.twitter.com/zHMTKtdtr6 — Chelsey 🌹🖤 (@chelseyfr4y) November 7, 2017

Earlier this month, Chelsey, who had already met Pink before, got a tattoo of the “What About Us” singer that stretches from her shoulder to her elbow. The tattoo also includes the lyrics “The passion and the pain are gonna keep us alive someday” from the song “The Great Escape.”

“I’m absolutely in pieces. I couldn’t have asked for it to come out better. I hope you get to see it [Pink],” Chelsey wrote.

On Friday, Chelsey got her wish. After an interview with BBC Radio 2 in London, she found Chelsey among the fans waiting to meet her. Pink took a selfie, which she posted on her Instagram page. “So rad!” Pink wrote.

Chelsey also got a response from Pink last year after getting a tattoo of lyrics from the 2006 single “Nobody Knows.” “Gorgeous!!!” the singer wrote.

Chelsey has also been surprised by the reaction from other celebrities. Pink’s Instagram post was liked by Jessie J and Reese Witherspoon. Songwriter Billy Mann also liked her tweet.

How can I not? ❤️✊🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/5QjaTeOI9k — BILLY MANN (@BillyMann) December 2, 2017

Pink is in the U.K. to support her new album, Beautiful Trauma. She will return to the road in March to start her Beautiful Trauma tour in Phoenix on March 1.

