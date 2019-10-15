Eminem Dissed by Tyler, The Creator Amid Ongoing Feud

Tyler, The Creator had some harsh words for fellow rapper Eminem on music producer Rick Rubin’s podcast recently. He was asked by Rubin if there are any rappers he listened to strictly for their lyrics, not necessarily their music. He named Eminem as one such artist, but then took a dig at the 46-year-old.

“He picks some of the worst beats ever,” Tyler said. He then praised Jay-Z. “He knows how to rap on a beat. He knows how to hear a beat and say, ‘I shouldn’t yell on this. Or I should rap like this on it’,” possibly implying that Eminem doesn’t do those things in his songs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyler told Rubin that for him the music is more important than the lyrics. “I love chords, and there are songs that I have that are horrible lyrically,” he admitted. “Like really bad, but I just like the notes in the background… sound is way more important for me, personally.”

There is some recent history between Tyler and Eminem. Last year, Eminem released a surprise album, Kamikaze, in which he dissed several rappers, including Tyler. Eminem used a homophobic slur when talking about Tyler on the album’s title track.

“Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a f—t, b—,” he spits in the song. “It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious.” The lyric was met with strong backlash in the music community.

Tyler’s latest album, “IGOR,” his No. 1 in the Billboard Artist 100 chart after its release in May, knocking off DJ Khaled. He talked to Beats 1 at the time about what it meant to him. “No disrespect to Khaled or anyone. But [he] had every person in the industry, everyone on that f—ing album. Everyone. Everyone,” he said. “Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyonce. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was f—ing crazy, bro.

“Like, that was insane to me. And it’s new to me, bro. I’m on album five and six. And it’s work. It’s effort. It’s work. This is fucking whether [people] like it or not, bro, it’s so much work and detail put into this s— like — I’m so proud of myself.”