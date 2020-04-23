Elton John Postpones Remaining 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

✖

Elton John has announced that he is postponing his remaining 2020 tour dates, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment Tonight reports that the iconic singer is aiming to reschedule all the performance originally slated to last through July 8 for 2021. In a statement, John's representatives wrote that while "Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again," he is grateful for the "endless support."

The news comes just over a month after John announced that he was postponing a selection of concerts through earl May. He was initially planning to still keep the dates beyond that. "After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from March 26 through May 2, 2020," read a statement on his website. "The May 22 thru July 8 performances remain as scheduled. This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The statement added: "Ticketholders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances. Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support." At this time, no rescheduled dates have been announced.

John is not the only artists putting off touring during the global epidemic, as classic rock act Bon Jovi recently announced that they too were not going to be heading out on their planned tour. In a message to fans, Bon Jovi wrote, "Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.

The band continued: "These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come." Bon Jovi has also not yet announced any rescheduled tour dates.