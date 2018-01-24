Elton John Announces Farewell Tour

Elton John had been dropping a series of hints indicating he would be making a major announcement on Wednesday, and the star didn’t disappoint as he revealed during a live stream that he would be embarking on a farewell tour.

Dubbed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the trek will begin this fall in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Broadcasting live from New York City following an opening video reliving some of his greatest moments, John sang hits including “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing” before making the big announcement.

“My priorities have changed in my life,” John told host Anderson Cooper, pointing to his two children with husband David Furnish the major reasons for his decision.

“My life has changed,” the 70-year-old icon explained. “My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family.”

John shared that his children will join him on the tour, and will be 10 and eight years old when the trek concludes. He noted that he’s been touring since 1970, and that his final tour will take around three years to complete.

“That doesn’t mean to say I’m not going to be creative, but I’m not going to travel anymore,” he added, noting that he’ll hopefully be writing more records and musicals after taking a well-deserved break.

“I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home,” he said. “I want to see friends. I want to spend time at my house and with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”

John is currently headlining a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which will end in May.

“I don’t want to go out with a whimper,” he said. “I want to go out with a bang.”

Photo Credit: A.Ricardo / Shutterstock.com